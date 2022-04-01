City to go back to the future with glam tram plan

Dunedin is on track to have trams running in the central city from 2024, as part of a heavily revised makeover.

Heritage railway carriages are to be converted into trams for possible use in Dunedin’s city centre from 2024.

A return to the glory days of tram travel has been advocated in detailed designs for the planned makeover of the central city, including George St, released this morning.

The $25million project is set to be included in the Dunedin City Council draft annual plan for public consultation after staff trimmed other planned capital spending.

It represents a significant revision of what had been planned for the central city and the council anticipated retailers would be enthusiastic.

Sixty car parks could be lost, but it was expected "mode shift" would compensate for that.

"Once the idea was suggested, we knew we had to act fast to take advantage of the upgrade work that is happening in the retail quarter in the next two years," council planner Dave Green said.

"It makes sense to add light rail to the transport choices available to people in central Dunedin and it will align well with both our Carbon Zero aspirations and our identity as a heritage city," Mr Green said.

"We believe students will be keen to get on board and the initiative will help ease traffic congestion that we expect to result from construction of the new Dunedin Hospital."

As recently as January, Dunedin Railways had planned to sell six wooden carriages built between 1912 and 1923, but there had since been a rethink and management had determined converting them into trams could be done relatively inexpensively.

It is hoped the project will complement the work of the Dunedin Heritage Light Rail Trust, which was formed with the aim of reinstating the Mornington cable car line.

The first Dunedin cable car line opened in 1881 at Roslyn and the High St line to Mornington started two years later.

The last car on the High St line ran in 1957.

Consultant Dr Angela Piri-Postros said a nostalgic fondness for the little matchbox cars, combined with their tourism potential and an increased need for attractive public transport options, should ensure the success of the council’s project.

Dr Piri-Postros said the proposed plan would justify ratepayer investment.

A pedestrian-friendly one-way George St could be accommodated within the adjusted vision, as well as priority for public transport in Princes St, she said.

A case for funding has been put directly to Minister of Transport Michael Wood, who is due to visit Dunedin this month.

The council is to reveal more detail about the plans at noon.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz