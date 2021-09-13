Monday, 13 September 2021

Civilians help after fire breaks out in garage

    Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Bainfield Rd. Photo: Laura Smith
    Emergency services responded to a house fire in Invercargill this morning, with civilian passers-by ensuring everyone was safe.

    A garage on Bainfield Rd, at the northern end of the city, had caught fire at about 11.30am.

    Troy Findlay was on his way to a job when he saw smoke coming out of the garage.

    "I saw all the smoke and thought, "this isn't good, it's a wet day"."

    He went over and made sure everyone was out safe while a woman called for emergency services.

    Two fire appliances were on the scene and it appeared the fire had been extinguished by about 12pm.

    Another passer-by made sure traffic was not entering the road from Queens Drive.

    Otago Daily Times

