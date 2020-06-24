Clark and Bloomfield face grilling on border failures

Health Minister David Clark and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are fronting up to MPs this morning following the border failures revealed last week.

They will appear before the health select committee at 11am.

Late last night, the Ministry of Health said 51 of the 55 people granted early leave between June 9 and 16 had not been tested before they left managed isolation.

It had taken more than a week for that question to be answered because an integrated IT system did not exist - but is now being built - and health officials had to match name and date of birth details from their systems with information held at isolation facilities.

Yesterday, Bloomfield said there had been no errors, hold ups, oversights or obstructions, and he had wanted the answer as soon as possible.

Health Minister David Clark and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

National Party leader Todd Muller said the length of time it had taken was a "national disgrace".

The 55 people represent the highest risk because they didn't complete 14 days of managed isolation before being in the community, and the prerequisite of a negative test before leaving was not observed.

Of the 55, four were tested before leaving managed isolation, and two of the four were tested the day they left, meaning the results were unlikely to have been known when they left.

They have all been contacted and referred for testing; 39 have tested negative, seven will not be tested because they are either children or for medical reasons, and one was wrongly counted because their leave application was withdrawn.

Of the remaining eight, four are awaiting test results, and four are still to be tested.

It is unclear how many of them spent at least a week in isolation before leaving, which was another prerequisite for compassionate leave.

The ministry is following up with these people after it was revealed that two sisters were allowed to leave managed isolation on compassionate grounds and drive from Auckland to Wellington - where they both tested positive.

The ministry is also following up with 190 people who potentially came into contact with the two sisters while they were at the Novotel Ellerslie from June 6 to June 13. Only three of the 190 people are still to be contacted.

And work is continuing to contact all of the 2159 people who left managed isolation facilities other than the Novotel Ellerslie between June 9 and June 16. These people should have all been tested before they left, but Bloomfield said yesterday they had simply been "offered" a test.

They are considered very low risk as they have all completed the 14-day isolation, and even if they've had it or have it, they may not be infectious.

Yesterday, Bloomfield said he did not have a sense of how many of the 2159 people had been tested.

The Government has suspended compassionate leave and brought in the military to oversee the quarantine/managed isolation process. Cabinet Minister Megan Woods now has ministerial oversight of the process.

Yesterday, Clark announced regular mandatory testing of people working at the border including air crew and people working in quarantine and isolation centres.

The regime would also include such people as drivers who ferry arrivals from the airport to isolation, cleaners, immigration, customs, and biosecurity and security staff.

Air New Zealand crew would be regularly tested, Clark said, but he could not say whether air crew from non-New Zealand airlines flying from hotspots such as India or the United States would be tested.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, and with one of the sisters now recovered, the current number of active cases is 10.