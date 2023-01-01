Clean car standards for importers take effect today

From today, vehicle importers must make sure their vehicles comply with new C02 standards. Photo: Getty Images

Clean car standards are now in force, to tackle carbon dioxide emission levels in the transport sector.

From today, vehicle importers must have a C02 account and make sure their vehicles comply with new standards.

They are required to reduce C02 emissions to specific targets, which encourages a greater supply of low and no-emission vehicle imports.

Vehicles with a high CO2 emission value will incur a charge, the government says on its website. For vehicles below a set standard, a credit is given.

These are for importers for the first time, mirroring the 'fee-bates' that began for consumers last April under the Clean Car Discount.