Close to 30,000 join jobseekers benefit

Nearly 30,000 New Zealanders are newly having their wallets filled by the jobseekers benefit following the fallout after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Close to 30,000 more people have ended up on the jobseeker benefit in the four weeks since the lockdown was announced, new figures from the Ministry of Social Development show.

In the week to 17 April, there were 174,630 people receiving jobseeker support.

That compared to 145,006 people in the week to 20 March.

The big increase means 5.8 percent of the working-age population is now receiving jobseeker support, up 1 percent on a month ago.

There has also been a significant jump in the number of hardship grants being handed out by MSD each week.

Just more than 67,000 grants were made for food in the week to 17 April, a drop of more than 2700 on the figure a week earlier, which was almost 70,000 grants.

In the week to 20 March, more than 26,600 grants were made for food.

Earlier in the year, MSD was handing out about 22,000 food grants each week.