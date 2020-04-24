Close to 30,000 join jobseekers benefit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In the week to 17 April, there were 174,630 people receiving jobseeker support.
That compared to 145,006 people in the week to 20 March.
The big increase means 5.8 percent of the working-age population is now receiving jobseeker support, up 1 percent on a month ago.
There has also been a significant jump in the number of hardship grants being handed out by MSD each week.
Just more than 67,000 grants were made for food in the week to 17 April, a drop of more than 2700 on the figure a week earlier, which was almost 70,000 grants.
In the week to 20 March, more than 26,600 grants were made for food.
Earlier in the year, MSD was handing out about 22,000 food grants each week.