Monday, 22 November 2021

Clutha rahui after body discovered

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The rahui has been placed on the Clutha River from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam....
    The rahui has been placed on the Clutha River from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam. Photo: Shannon Thomson
    A seven-day rahui has been placed on the Clutha River in Central Otago following the discovery of the body of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond in the river last Wednesday.

    In Maori culture, a rahui is a form of tapu, restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga (guardians) of the area.

    Ngai Tahu placed the rahui on the Clutha River/Mata-Au for a period of seven days from today until next Monday from the Clyde Bridge through to the Roxburgh Dam.

    The rahui includes no taking of fish, fishing or swimming.

    Mr Hammond had been missing since November 1 and his body was found 16 days later 1.5km from the Roxburgh Dam.

    Otago Daily Times

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter