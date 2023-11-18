Coalition talks resume, Treaty issues unresolved

National leader Christopher Luxon arrives at a central Auckland hotel this morning for ongoing coalition talks. Photo: NZ Herald

Talks over the shape of the next coalition government are continuing at an Auckland hotel today.

National, the Act and New Zealand First parties are still negotiating terms more than a month after the general election was held on October 14.

Politicians arrived for a 10am meeting included National and NZ First leaders Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

How the next government applies the Treaty of Waitangi in legislation and the public service remains unresolved as coalition negotiations appear close to an end.

The leaders of National, Act and New Zealand First are signalling a deal is imminent, but it’s unlikely an announcement will come during the weekend as incoming Prime Minister Luxon says talks will continue into Sunday if necessary.

He reiterated before today's meeting that talks were “really close” to being wrapped up with the “topic of conversation” getting “narrower”.

”We’ve got a couple of issues to close out and that’s what we’re working on today,” he said.

When asked if these were “thorny” issues to thrash out, he said no, “not necessarily”.

”They are issues where we want to understand where everyone is at."

He was unsure if he’ll meet with Act leader David Seymour, saying plenty of negotiations have also been done over the phone or through other channels.

NZ First leader Winston Peters arrives for his meeting with Christopher Luxon. Photo: NZ Herald

Before going into the meeting, Peters said today’s talks would again be focused on policy, saying the two parties were “coming to conclusions”.

Asked what update he could give Kiwis, he said: “Well I can’t until the meeting is over.”

It’s understood the next government’s application of the Treaty of Waitangi is still being discussed between the three parties.

Act remains hopeful its proposal to hold a referendum on the Treaty’s principles is still achievable, despite National showing no support for it.

NZ First has publicly stated its intention to reform Te Arawhiti, the office of Māori-Crown relations, and address what it believes is the Waitangi Tribunal’s misinterpretation of the Treaty. NZ First MPs have stated a referendum is not something they had campaigned on.

Discussions were ongoing between Act and NZ First about how the two parties could converge in relation to their priorities regarding the Treaty.

Also yet to be finalised was how the agreement between the three parties would be structured.

So far, Luxon had referenced the separate deals National was looking to strike between Act and NZ First, but it had raised questions over how the two smaller parties could be assured their promised policies would be supported by all three governing partners.

Last night, he said the matter had been something the three leaders had spoken about and revealed a deal between Act and NZ First was “something that we will look to do”.

Pressed on why three separate deals were necessary, Luxon said he wouldn’t speculate publicly.

He also revealed a second meeting between the three leaders would likely occur in the coming days, but not before further talks between individual leaders took place over the weekend.

Luxon, Seymour and Peters have only all met together once before and it was brief. Asked why there was a need for another three-way meeting, Luxon said it was important for all parties to be clear on what had been agreed and have an opportunity to raise any last-minute issues.

On Friday morning, Luxon said he had scheduled meetings with both Peters and Seymour - similar to what occurred on Thursday.

However, he later admitted the Seymour meeting was no longer necessary and the pair had been communicating by phone to resolve remaining outstanding issues.

It was understood there was little need for the pair to meet given a deal between the two parties was close to completion.

Luxon and Peters met for about two-and-a-half hours, which the former described as “very good”.

Peters told reporters after yesterday’s meeting there were still points of disagreement to finalise. However, speaking to The New Zealand Herald about 5pm, Peters said it would be fair to say National and NZ First were close to an agreement on policy.

At the time, Peters had just left a meeting of Act representatives, which he described as positive.