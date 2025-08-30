Coleslaws, salads recalled due to presence of metal

Speirs and Woolworths branded salads and coleslaws have been recalled due to the possible presence of metal. Photo: MPI

Batches of selected salads and coleslaws sold at New Zealand supermarkets have been recalled because of the presence of metal.

The Ministry for Primary Industries issued the alert on its website on Saturday saying Speirs Foods was recalling specific batches of its salads and Woolworths band coleslaw due to the presence of foreign matter (metal).

"Affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated injury, however if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

The specific salads included Woolworths brand Classic Coleslaw sold in 250 gram and 450g plastic containers which had use by dates of 5 September and 6 Septmeber 2025.

The other recalled salads included Speirs Foods Health Options Slaw, Bulk Coleslaw, Premium Coleslaw, Vege Mango with Cashew Salad/Broccoli Cauli and Mango with Cashew Salad, and Broccoli Cranberry Pumpkin Seeds Salad.

The Woolworths Classic Coleslaw was sold in store at Woolworths and Fresh Choice supermarkets from the deli serve between 27 August and 29 August.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the concern with metal fillings was that they could cause injury.

"If you have any affected products don't eat them. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that's not possible, throw it out."

The products had been removed and New Zealand Food Safety had not received any notifications of associated injury.

"As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Spiers Foods to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence," Arbuckle said.

The Speirs Foods products were sold in Woolworths, Fresh Choice, New World and Pak'nSave.

MPI said none of the products had been exported and no other products were affected.

Retailers that sold the salads and coleslaw needed to display the recall notice for a month.