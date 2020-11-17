Commerce Commission to probe supermarket prices

The aim of the market study is to look into how competitive the supermarket space is in New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

The Government is ordering the country's competition regulator to probe the supermarket industry to ensure they are not unfairly squeezing Kiwis at the checkouts.

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark this morning announced he has ordered the Commerce Commission to conduct a market study on supermarkets.

The investigation is similar to the one the commission did on the petrol market last year - that investigation led to a more transparent pricing strategy, which required fuel prices to be displayed on forecourt price boards.

After the market study was announced, petrol companies almost immediately lowered the price at the pump.

Clark hopes the probe into supermarkets will have the same effect.

"New Zealand has one of the most concentrated retail grocery markets in the world and there are indicators that competition in the sector has weakened over time," he said.

"Groceries are one of our most regular expenses, so we want to make sure pricing is fair."

Clark said that the average Kiwi household spent roughly 17% of their weekly expenses on food and this has been increasing each year.

The study will take a year to complete and the Commerce Commission will report back to Clark on November 23 next year.

The aim of the market study is to look into how competitive the supermarket space is in New Zealand.

The outcome of this could lead to recommendations which could ensure the weekly shop is cheaper, Clark said.

There are two dominant supermarket chains in New Zealand: Australian-owned Progressive and Foodstuffs.

Progressive is the owner of Countdown while Foodstuffs owns New World, Pak'n Save and the smaller Four Square.

Clark said that some of the big supermarket chains have said there is already a healthy degree of competition in the sector – "we want to test whether that is the case".

"If issues affecting competition are identified in the study into supermarkets, the Government will consider the necessary changes to bring about better outcomes for consumers."

What the Commerce Commission will look into

• The structure of the grocery industry at the wholesale and retail levels

• The nature of competition at the wholesale and retail levels of the grocery industry

• The pricing practices of the major grocery retailers

• The grocery procurement practices of the major grocery retailers

• The price, quality, product range and service offerings for retail customers

The first market study undertaken by the commission looked into the fuel industry.

That investigation led to a more transparent pricing strategy, which required fuel prices to be displayed on forecourt price boards.

In late 2018, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the probe and said she believed consumers were "being fleeced".

After a year of looking into the market, the Commerce Commission said that the fuel market was "not as competitive as it could be".

"What the draft report says is that if competition was working well in these markets, we may well expect consumers to pay less for petrol than they are currently paying," Commerce Commission Chairwoman Anna Rawlings said at the time.

Although Rawlings wouldn't use the word "fleeced," Ardern doubled down on the comments she had made a year prior.

"You will remember our instinct was that New Zealanders were being fleeced at the pump - now the Commerce Commission has confirmed that that is true."