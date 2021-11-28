Community Covid-19 case confirmed in Hawke's Bay

A person has tested positive for Covid in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed the community case late last night, saying the person tested positive as part of routine surveillance swabbing when they visited Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department after feeling unwell.

Emergency Department staff were wearing PPE and none have been stood down as a result.

The Ministry of Health said the case investigation began last night and the person was safely isolating. They were being monitored by the local public health unit.

"The public health team has identified close household contacts who are all now isolating. Further interviews with the positive case and testing for all close and wider contacts will continue today," the ministry said.

The person and their whānau were being "very helpful" in supporting the case investigation and following public health advice, the ministry said.

"Investigations will continue today to determine any links to other cases and to identify any locations of interest."

An early assessment has found several exposure events, such as the DHB Emergency Department, where anyone potentially affected is able to be contacted directly.