Thursday, 7 November 2024

Company linked to mass eel deaths given name suppression

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The eels were found dead in the Low Burn stream near Brydone, south of Gore in February. Photo:...
    The eels were found dead in the Low Burn stream near Brydone, south of Gore in February. Photo: Envirinment Southland
    Interim name suppression has been granted to a Gore company and two individuals facing charges in relation to a discharge to the Low Burn Stream near Mataura, which resulted in the death of thousands of eels in February this year.

    The charges, laid in the Gore District Court on August 15, had their first hearing yesterday, a statement from Environment Southland said.

    Judge Russell Walker remanded all charges without plea until November 27, and granted interim name suppression for all defendants until that time.

    Counsel Tim McGuigan of Wynn Williams represented Environment Southland.

    Environment Southland made no further comment as the matter was before court.

    The eels were found dead in the Low Burn stream near Brydone, south of Gore, in February.

    Hokonui Rūnanga environmental lead Riki Parata said at the time he was saddened by the event.

     - APL

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter