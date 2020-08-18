'Complete failure': Collins slams border testing

National leader Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

National leader Judith Collins has slammed the testing of border workers as a "complete failure" and has suggested that the Government has misled the public.

Collins said she had heard from border workers who weren't offered tests.

"The Prime Minister has categorised this as miscommunication. I would say this is a complete failure," she said.

Asked where the chain of accountability ended, Collins said it was up to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to answer that question.

"The Government can't even fulfill their own policy, can they?

"What is really clear is the Government weren't checking it was being done."

When asked if she thought Health Minister Chris Hipkins had misled the public, she said: "I think that's what will come out."

When asked if someone should be sacked, she said: "Let's find out the facts... It's up to the prime minister. About now she'll be wondering about what she's been told by Chris Hipkins. It's her choice, not mine."

She wouldn't be drawn on US President Donald Trump's comments that New Zealand had experienced "a big surge" in Covid-19.

"I'm not an expert on Donald Trump... I'm not even discussing that. I haven't heard it myself."

When asked if it was helpful for her deputy Gerry Brownlee to be "undermining the media", she said: "I'm not sure that he is."

"I haven't noticed anyone in the public worrying about what I think about what the president of the United States has said."

The comments follow the Prime Minister's moving the election date yesterday.

National's read on the new date was hard to gauge.

"We acknowledge the new date," Collins said in a statement yesterday.

In the days leading up to the decision, Collins had pushed for the election date to be changed.

It was, she said, unfair on the Opposition and smaller parties if the September 19 date stayed in place.

With lockdown restrictions in place, it would be difficult for parties to properly campaign.

But National had been pushing for the election date to be pushed back until November, or next year.

In fact, Collins said a 2021 election was her party's preference.

Ardern's announcement means that Parliament – which had adjourned for the election campaign – had to be recalled.

That means MPs were forced to cut their campaigns short and return to the capital.

That is, all MPs who are not in Auckland – which is in level 3 lockdown.

Although seemingly lukewarm on the new election date, Collins said recalling Parliament was the right move.

"The country is in a difficult situation and the political decisions we make to get us through this should be scrutinised by elected representatives. All voices must be heard if we are to move forward as a united team."