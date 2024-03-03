Cool change: Stormy weather on way

An autumn storm is set to bring a dramatic fall in temperatures, severe weather and a dusting of snow likely for the Southern Alps.

MetService says thunderstorms, heavy rain and gales are expected as two weather fronts slam into New Zealand on Sunday and Monday, enveloping both islands.

An intense front would sweep northeast over the South Island and onto the lower North Island. At the same time a slow moving front over the North Island intensifies.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the ranges of the Westland District, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the Otago headwaters from 10pm on Sunday at the earliest and lasting until midday on Monday.

MetService said a period of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Heavy showers and thunderstorms, with alpine snow, were likely through Monday morning and afternoon.

This watch may extend over a broader area over the South Island including the remainder of Fiordland, the Grey District, Buller and the south of Nelson.

There are strong wind watches for Canterbury High Country, Central Otago including the Queenstown Lakes District, and Fiordland and Southland from Mataura northwards for a 12-hour period from 9pm on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said the strong winds would bring a dramatic temperature shift, with cooler conditions replacing some of the recent sweltering days.

“Maximum daytime temperatures [will be] in the mid-teens for southern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday.

“The colder air runs northwards across the country, bringing some snowfall to the tops of the Southern Alps for the early hours of Monday morning.”

In the North Island, severe gales were expected in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū, Marlborough and Nelson.

Heavy falls were also tipped for Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū and western parts of the Bay of Plenty.

Most main centres had heavy rain forecast for Monday.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online