Tuesday, 8 September 2020

10.40 am

Cops on the hunt for axe-swinging man

    Police are hunting a pick axe-wielding man who shoulder charged a man in the Dunedin suburb of Leith Valley on Monday morning.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called at 2pm after the man was seen walking around with a pick axe on Woodhaugh St.

    After shoulder charging a man he swung the pick axe around.

    Police searched the area but failed to find him and residents were not co-operative. 

    Enquiries were ongoing.

    Otago Daily Times

     

