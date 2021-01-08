'Corpse flower' bloom to cause a stink in Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland

Dunedin Botanic Garden plant collection curator Stephen Bishop holds the corpse plant which is set to flower at the end of January PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH (files)

An Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the corpse flower, has just started to open at the Wintergarden at the Auckland Domain.

The flower only blooms once every few years and last caused a stink at the Wintergarden in June 2015.

Auckland isn't the only one in line for a stinky summer as the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch and Dunedin are also expecting their corpse flowers to bloom.Wolfgang Bopp, director of the Christchurch gardens, said the corpse flower smells like a a piece of rotten meat when it's fully opened.

Corpse flower', Amorphophallus titanum, at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. Photo: RNZ

He said it normally takes seven to 12 years for the plant to come to flowering size and the flower only lasts about 48 hours.

Bopp said the plant has measured over 80cm, and with the outer layer getting dark, it's a sign that the flower may open soon.

He said people are waiting to see the blossom as it might be a once in a lifetime experience.

"It's something that so rarely happens. As far as we know, It's the first one that's flowering with us at the [Christchurch] Botanic Gardens and people want to be part of it, which is exciting," he said.

The plant was gifted to the Dunedin Botanic Garden in 2008 but only flowered for the first time a decade later. Photo: ODT files

The corpse flower is also expected to bloom at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens at the end of January.

It would be only the second time the plant, which was given to the Dunedin Botanic Garden in 2008, bloomed.

It was on display in the Winter Garden Glasshouse and could be viewed between 10am-4pm daily.

Viewing hours would be extended to 8am-8pm when the flower opened.