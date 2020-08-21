Couple alleges hotel staff entered room at 5am unannounced

Jade Facey (left) and Dominique Moll say they were shocked to find a man in their hotel apartment at 5am on a Saturday morning. Photo: Supplied

An Auckland couple is taking their complaint to police after a staff member allegedly entered their apartment at the Heritage Hotel at 5am on a Saturday morning.

The hotel management confirmed a staff had opened the door in response to noise complaints coming from the apartment, but denied anyone had entered the room.

Dominique Moll, 27, and her partner Jade Facey, 28, said they were rudely awakened on the morning of August 8 and shocked to find a man in their apartment.

Moll said they were naked at the time and had been sleeping with ear plugs on, which was why they did not hear knocking on the door initially.

"Jade woke up because she saw some light, and shouted at the hotel staff," Moll said.

"The fact that hotel staff think it's okay to open our door without our permission is highly concerning ... it's incredibly scary to think staff can enter our room while we are sleeping."

The hotel's chief executive officer Graham Yan said calls were received that morning by the night manager from guests complaining about noise coming from the couple's room.

"After calls were received ... we sent one of our team up to respond," Yan said.

"They knocked on the door numerous times and tried to raise the occupants to have a dialogue on the noise complaints, but was unable to get the tenants to answer."

Yan said the staff member opened the door but did not enter the room.

"We are duty bound as hoteliers and are the body corporate representative, to respond to guest complaints about noise in any apartment in the building," he said.

Yan said the staff who attended was accompanied by a hotel guest who has offered to give a statement should this be required.

"We have witnesses and guest feedback from the guest who made the noise complaint."

A Police spokeswoman confirmed a report was received on August 8 about 10am in relation to a person entering an apartment on Hobson St.

"There is no evidence to suggest any criminal offence has taken place," the spokeswoman said.

Moll said they moved into the apartment on May 5 this year, during the first lockdown, and had been facing several issues relating to hotel service and facilities.

One of the problems they had was banging on their ceiling, which happened every Friday and Saturday and occasionally on weekdays.

"Jade developed migraine for the first time in her life and started to take medication, and they were made worse by the constant banging," Moll said.

It was because of this that the couple claimed they had to wear ear plugs.

Moll said since the unauthorised entry, she had been feeling increasingly anxious about leaving her partner alone in the room when she went to work.

"We were woken at 5am that morning by a light streaming into our room and a faint banging which wasn't coming from above for once," Moll said.

"It was at our door and a 6ft man had stepped into our apartment. We were not fully clothed and scrambled to get dressed."

The couple's landlord has since been issued a breach notice by the body corporate for "an accumulation of several verified incidents, the latest being on the morning of Saturday the 8th".

The incident report was filled in by a guest which claimed the noise was coming from the couple's room and that there was "aggressive" behaviour towards staff. This was supported by several other guests.

Moll said they are refusing to pay the $135 plus GST penalty, claiming they were not the cause of the noise.

"We refused because we were not the cause of any noise and found it malicious that they were trying to fine us for noise complaints we made in the first instance," Moll said.

She said it was ridiculous too that her partner was accused of being aggressive to a man who opened their room door who was much bigger than her.

"It appears this a civil matter between the informant and her landlord and building manager. The informant was advised to contact her building manager."