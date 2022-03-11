Friday, 11 March 2022

Courier stole money she was meant to deposit

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    An Invercargill woman who worked for a courier firm took more than $15,000 from a Riverton business by not depositing its bankings, a court heard yesterday.

    Ashley Renee Hansen (30), appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday for stealing $15,845 from Bay Rd Service Centre in Riverton between March 19 and September 15 last year.

    Judge Russell Walker said the takings were collected by Hansen with the expectation she would drive them to Invercargill and deposit them at the ANZ Bank.

    During the six month period, Hansen picked up five bags.

    ‘‘You failed to complete your duties by not depositing the money for the victim and the police were subsequently contacted,’’ Judge Walker said.

    When asked why she had taken the money, Hansen told police she was in an abusive relationship, looking after her partner’s children and expected to pay all the bills.

    ‘‘You became desperate, so much so you so you stole the takings to make ends meet."

    Hansen had taken part in the restorative justice process with the victims who had felt betrayed and hurt by her actions, Judge Walker said.

    She was sentenced to five months’ community detention, 12 months’ supervision and ordered to pay reparation of the full amount.

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter