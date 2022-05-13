Covid-19: 1110 new cases, six more deaths in Canterbury

There are 1110 new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury community today and another six virus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

Across New Zealand, the Ministry of Health reported 7441 new community cases on Friday and 29 virus-related deaths.

Of those who died, two people were aged in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, six in their 70s, three in their 80s and eight over the age of 90. Six were from Auckland; one was from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, two from Hawke's Bay, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, four from the Greater Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, six from Canterbury, and four from Southern. Of these people, 14 were women and 15 were men.

There are 398 people in New Zealand hospitals with the virus, including six in intensive care. Of the 398, 54 people are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and three are in South Canterbury hospitals.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Friday. Image: CDHB

Today's update was provided by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who is hosting his first press conference in more than a month.

Bloomfield said it was believed half of the actual cases out there were being reported - and some cases that weren't being reported could be because people didn't have symptoms, so weren't testing.

The ministry reported 154 new community cases in South Canterbury today and 78 new cases at New Zealand's border.

The number of active community cases in New Zealand now stands at 52,826, while in Canterbury there are 8169 active cases.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7548 – last Friday it was 7555.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (224), Auckland (2,503), Waikato (531), Bay of Plenty (220), Lakes (105), Hawke’s Bay (218), MidCentral (240), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (202), Tairāwhiti (61), Wairarapa (100), Capital and Coast (457), Hutt Valley (182), Nelson Marlborough (252), Canterbury (1,110), South Canterbury (154), Southern (742), West Coast (80), and Unknown (4).

The cases in hospital are in Northland: 6; Waitemata: 52; Counties Manukau: 31; Auckland: 100; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 11; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 4; and Southern: 21.

Bloomfield said today it seemed the country had probably reached the bottoming out of cases and hospitalisations from this outbreak and we may be on the way back up, he said.

There was a risk that some people could be reinfected with Covid within 90 days of catching the virus.

"Get that booster if you haven't had it, as soon as possible," Bloomfield said, while urging people to wear masks and stay home if they were sick.

Winter flu risk

Bloomfield said health authorities had been anticipating and planning for concurrent infections of influenza.

He encouraged people to get a flu jab this winter and noted that mask use protected people from both Covid and the flu.

Many people were eligible for a free flu jab, while for others it was "relatively cheap".

An update on a fourth dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine would be provided when available, Bloomfield said.

-With NZ Herald