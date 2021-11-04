Covid-19: 139 new community cases, Chch wastewater tests negative

There are 139 new community cases of Covid-19 today - but none in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health says.

In a statement, the ministry said there are 136 new cases in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland.

The latest Northland case means there are now 15 people in that region with Covid.

Meanwhile, the two Covid positive wastewater samples taken in Christchurch last week were likely from managed isolation.

Fourteen more samples were taken at sites across Canterbury and the results showed no unexpected detection of Covid-19.

“ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) considers shedding of the virus from current cases in MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) is the likely cause of recent detections," the ministry said in a statement.

“Covid-19 has not recently been detected at any other sites in Christchurch.”

There are still four cases in isolation in the city.

Death not vaccine-related

The sudden death of a 40-year-old man with Covid-19 who had been isolating at home has been referred to the Coroner who will determine whether it was coronavirus-related.

"There has been speculation this death was vaccine-related but we can confirm it was not," officials said in this afternoon's Covid update.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and the ministry will review the public health and clinical oversight of the person, with independent input, the ministry said.

The ministry said it was unable to comment on the specifics of the case while a coronial investigation was under way, but following a positive test a public health assessment was undertaken on a case to determine whether they should isolate at home or in a facility.

This considered factors such as if they would like to and felt safe to isolate at home, if they had sufficient supplies and if they understood the isolation period for others in their house.

This was followed up with a medical assessment of their clinical needs and any medical conditions they might have. If people needed hospital-level care it was arranged for them, today's update said.

Over the period of required isolation there were regular checks through a mix of phone calls, in-person visits and emails. People with Covid-19 wee also given a pulse oximeter to help monitor their health.

New cases outside Auckland

The new community case in Northland is a close contact of the two previously reported Taipa cases and has been isolating at home, officials say.

The ministry urges all those living in and around Taipa, Kaingaora, Awanui and Kaitaia who had symptoms in the past fortnight to get tested as soon as possible.

The two new cases from Hamilton have links with previous people with the infection.

There are no new cases in Canterbury, with just four people in quarantine.

Results from two wastewater samples taken in Christchurch on Monday showed no unexpected detection of Covid-19.

Border case

The ministry said a person in MIQ who arrived from Tuvalu on October 20 had transited through Fiji before landing in Auckland.

They tested positive on day 11 of their stay in managed isolation.

Initial investigations determined there were no close contacts of this case among staff members or other returnees at the MIQ facility.

Further investigations were under way to ascertain the potential source, said the ministry.

Daily cases have not dropped below 100 since last Friday, with new cases detected in the community ballooning to 816.

The single worst day was on Monday, when a record-setting 162 cases were reported, just two days after the previous largest daily count that saw 160 people infected with Covid.

Yesterday, there were 100 new cases. All but three were in Auckland with the outstanding cases in Waikato where relaxed alert level settings come into force enabling shops to reopen.