Covid-19: 190 new community cases, two border cases on ship in Bluff

There are 190 Covid cases in the community - the last set of data Cabinet will see before deciding whether Auckland will move to a new alert level.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to make the announcement at 4pm.

An investigation is underway as to whether or not a person admitted to hospital on October 23 died of Covid-19.

The patient, who was in their late-60s, was admitted to hospital for trauma injuries and tested positive after their arrival for Covid-19.

The cause of the person's death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the Ministry of Health said.

This follows another death in managed isolation which the Ministry confirmed earlier this morning.

The returnee arrived on November 3 and tested positive during a routine day three test.

There are 81 people with the virus in hospital today, up from yesterday's 74. Seven are in ICU or HDU.

The average age of Covid patients in hospital is 51.

Yesterday there were 14,280 vaccine doses administered, of these 3272 were first doses and 11,008 were second doses.

Counties Manukau DHB officially became the third and final DHB area in Auckland and the sixth in the country to hit the 90% first dose benchmark.

This follows Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast, Canterbury and Southern.

Cases on ship in Bluff

Two of today’s border-related cases are on board a bulk carrier vessel which recently arrived in in Bluff from Malaysia.

These two cases are being investigated as likely historical cases.

The crew members were tested as part of the process for allowing a crew member to depart the vessel and fly home on compassionate grounds. All crew member remain aboard the vessel.

Testing of the 23 crew has identified two weak positive cases. The bulk of the crew are vaccinated. None of the crew have symptoms or have reported a recent illness during the voyage.

Results from repeat testing are expected tomorrow.

Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2238 individuals to safely isolate at home; this includes 838 cases across 698 households.

Twenty residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in the Auckland suburb of Henderson have now returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Seven of the Covid-19 positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

There were seven new cases confirmed in Hamilton overnight, four in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the remaining case.

There is one case in Waikato Hospital for a non-Covid-19 related condition.

Ten locations of interest were identified in Hamilton yesterday.

There were 2239 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 880 vaccinations given.

There are five new cases to report in Northland today.

Four of the cases were notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut-off and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

The total number of cases in Northland is now 23 which includes 12 active cases and 11 recovered cases. Four cases are linked to known cases and public health interviews with the fifth case were yet to be completed, as at 12pm today.

The update today included the first Covid-19 related hospitalisation Northland linked in the current outbreak. The hospitalisation is another reminder for everyone in Northland who is eligible to get vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your first dose today.

Returnee dies in manages isolation

The Ministry of Health has reported a returnee in a managed isolation facility died this morning.

The returnee arrived on November 3 and tested positive during a routine day 3 test.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

"We acknowledge the managed isolation facility’s staff and St John paramedics who were called to the facility just before 6.30am," the Ministry of Health said.

"We wish to extend our sympathies to this person’s family during this stressful time.

Record number of Covid patients in hospital

Auckland suburbs of concern

In Auckland, suburbs of concern where the risk of unidentified cases is higher include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere.

There are 838 people with Covid-19 isolating at home across Auckland. Including other household members, there are 2238 people isolating across 698 homes.

Twenty residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson, Auckland have tested positive. Seven residents are receiving "appropriate ward-level care" at Auckland hospitals.

here were seven new cases confirmed in Hamilton overnight, four in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation. Public Health will today investigate links for the remaining case.

There are five new cases to report in Northland today.

Four of the cases were notified after the Ministry's 9am reporting cut-off and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

Of the five cases, four are linked to known cases while the remainder being interviewed today. There are now 12 active cases in Te Tai Tokerau.

Residents who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia need to get tested as soon as possible if they have had Covid-19 symptoms in the last two weeks.

Auckland alert levels

Auckland is currently at alert level 3.1. Last week Ardern said a decision had been taken in principle to allow the locked down region to go to alert level 3.2 at midnight Tuesday.

This would allow shops and public facilities to reopen and outdoor gatherings to increase to 25 people.

Ardern told The AM Show today that Auckland could move into the new traffic light framework in as early as three weeks.

That would see everything including hospitality open and this was looking possible now all the Auckland DHBs had reached the 90 per cent target for first jabs.

In terms of letting Aucklanders through the border at Christmas, Ardern said the logistical issue was how they would get 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles a day through the border.

"We've given the commitment, we know we need to enable people to move."

She had not said it would be done at the start of summer - but the goal was to do so by Christmas.

She said the country had never operated a land border and while it wasn't a long-term solution, it was a major challenge. A date about when Aucklanders could leave would be announced as soon as she could.

Ardern confirmed today that Counties Manukau DHB had hit the 90 per cent mark for vaccinations, after needing just 192 first jabs yesterday.

There are now 1886 people isolating at home across Auckland, including 816 people with Covid in 661 households.

- additional reporting NZ Herald