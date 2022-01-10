Covid-19: 27 new cases in community

There are 27 Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Today's Covid cases are in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Wellington.

The new Wellington Covid case had attended Auckland's Britomart Block Party on New Year's Eve.

No further cases have been linked to the drum and bass festival at Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on January 3 after a person who attended tested positive last week.

However, the ministry encouraged anyone who attended the festival to get tested if they develop symptoms, no matter how mild.

Two Hawkes Bay residents have tested positive while in Waikato. They are both isolating in Te Kuiti.

The ministry says they were linked to known Waikato cases and attended no known exposure events.

As many return to work in Auckland, 16 new cases were reported in the Super City today where 944 people are isolating at home including 204 cases.

A person has tested positive for the virus in Rotorua and health officials are still investigating any links to known cases.

In Waikato, five new cases have popped up and three are unlinked.

Two are in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, one in Whitianga, one in Coromandel town.

There is one new case to announce in Northland today – in the Hokianga area. This case was reported after the daily cut-off and will be included in tomorrow's figures.

They were already isolating due to being a close contact of another case. Investigations remain ongoing, the ministry said in this afternoon's update.

The Ministry of Health says 35 people remain in hospital. Of those, one is in Northland, six are at North Shore, 12 are at Auckland City, 13 are at Middlemore and three are at Tauranga. Only one person is in ICU battling the virus and they are being treated at Middlemore Hospital.

At the border, 33 new cases of the virus have been picked up.

Of the 33 new cases at the border, four had come from the UK, nine from the US, seven from India, three from Australia, two from France, one from Canada, one from Fiji, one from Singapore, one from the Philippines, one from Malaysia and one from the United Arab Emirates.

The latest figures come as the World Health Organisation revealed a staggering 10 million new cases, worldwide, of the Omicron variant in the past week alone.

New Zealand has so far managed to dodge a mass Omicron outbreak in the community, but there are serious fears of that happening as the highly transmissible variant has started to become the dominant one at the border.

A total of 500,000 vaccine booster shots have already been administered nationwide, the Ministry of Health announced today.

As of today, 96 per cent of Auckland's eligible population have received at least one Covid jab and 94 per cent are fully vaccinated. These percentages are lower than those we reported in yesterday's update as that was Auckland DHB area only.

Across the country, 3,980,957 people (95 per cent of the eligible population) have received at least one jab and 3,874,700 second doses (92 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, 10,703 booster doses were given. That's compared to 21,821 doses the previous day.