Covid-19: Airport border worker tests positive

Auckland Airport. Photo: ODT files

As New Zealand gets through its second day of travel with the transtasman bubble, a border worker at Auckland Airport has returned a positive test for Covid-19.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is under way.

It said more information would be provided later today and this case would be included in Wednesday's totals.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report today.

There is one historical case to report since yesterday - a recent returnee who is considered recovered. They had arrived from Somalia on March 28 via the United Arab Emirates. They returned a positive test on day 12 of routine testing in managed isolation in Auckland.

The total number of active cases reported in New Zealand today is 86. Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of confirmed cases is 2241.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 425 cases.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,978,011.

Meanwhile, two central Auckland managed isolation facilities will be emptied as a probe into air conditioning begins.

With quarantine-free travel now beginning between New Zealand and Australia, the Ministry of Health urged travellers to download the Covid tracer app.

"Everyone in New Zealand should be keeping a full record of their movements in case it is required for contact tracing purposes. This includes visitors who may have just arrived from Australia - please download the NZ COVID Tracer app, scan QR codes wherever you see them, and create manual diary entries for places like houses of friends and whanau.

"This is particularly important during periods like school holidays, when people may be moving around and visiting places outside of their usual neighbourhood."

Fresh investigations into the spread of Covid in managed isolation and quarantine operations at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure are under way after both hotels were closed to new returnees last week.

The reviews will look into ventilation as a potential transmission source of infection which has seen staff and returnees contract the virus. The change would stay in place until the reviews concluded, expected at the end of the month.