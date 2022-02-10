Thursday, 10 February 2022

Covid-19 case confirmed in Dunedin

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The report, published through the Government-funded Deep South Challenge, looked at the risk for...
    A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Dunedin. Photo: ODT files
    ​A positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Dunedin this evening.

    The Southern District Health Board advised of the case in a release shortly before 9pm

    The SDHB said the person was in Dunedin, Wanaka, and Cromwell during their infectious period.

    The board said locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website when they were identified.

    "If you live in, or have visited, the Dunedin, Wanaka or Cromwell area recently please check this list. It is updated regularly.

    "The SDHB asks anyone with cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned.

    "The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant is a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have these symptoms, please get tested as soon as possible."

    The release said the Dunedin case was isolating at home, and the variant had not been confirmed. 

    The case will be counted in tomorrow's Ministry of Health case numbers, as will the two cases confirmed earlier today in Queenstown.

    The SDHB said an investigation into the source of the Dunedin case was ongoing.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter