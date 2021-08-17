Covid-19: Case identified in Auckland community; no link to border or MIQ

A case of Covid-19 has been discovered in the Auckland community with no known link to the border or MIQ. Photo: Michael Craig

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the Auckland community early this afternoon and is under investigation.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.

The news has sparked a run on supermarkets - but health experts are saying there is no need for people to panic-buy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now and the public should expect an update from her about 5.30pm or 6pm. Photo: Mark Mitchell

The All-of-Government response group started meeting at 3pm and Cabinet will receive an officials' briefing, including advice on what measures are needed, at 4.30pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now. She is expected to make a statement before 6pm.

The timings are tentative and depend on developments.

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone in Auckland taking public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces to wear a mask.

The Government will not confirm any further details on the case including what part of Auckland it is in, or whether the person had moved around.

The New Zealand dollar dropped by just over half a U.S. cent to US69.65c after the news of Covid-19 case was announced.

The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was on February 28, 170 days ago.

The Prime Minister was first advised of the case at about 1pm and there was still limited information available.

It is understood she briefed Auckland mayor Phil Goff on the situation via phone about 3pm.

Contact tracing interviews are being conducted by the Auckland Regional Public Health unit.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes. While we collect more specific information all New Zealanders are reminded of the basic public health measures of mask wearing and hand washing. In particular anyone in Auckland catching public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces should wear a mask as a precaution," the ministry said in a statement.

"A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case."

The Ministry of Health reminded people to get tested if they develop any symptoms and to stay home from work if feeling unwell.

Auckland Council Deputy Chief Executive, Patricia Reade said the council is awaiting further updates from the Government.

"We have been here before and are prepared to respond quickly should we need to. We will provide further updates should anything change.

"In the meantime, we want to remind people of the basics; wash your hands regularly, wear a mask on public transport and in situations where you can't physically distance, and ensure you are checking in using the NZ Covid Tracer app."

Auckland supermarket chaos

Consumers are reporting supermarkets in Auckland are busy, with one on the inner North Shore already having to open all checkouts.

New World Birkenhead Grocery Manager Thilak said he noticed an increase in customers in the past half hour.

He said all the checkouts are open and there are long queues.

Thilak said there's no need to panic as there's lots of stock for everyone.

Auckland Transport is reminding all commuters that face masks must be worn on public transport.

Everyone 12 years and older legally must wear a face covering on public transport at all Alert Levels.

Face masks are on sale in vending machines at public transport facilities across Auckland. The masks are in 42 machines at bus and rail stations and ferry wharves.

'Assume you've been exposed' - expert

Covid-19 data modelling expert Shaun Hendy said Aucklanders should assume they've been exposed to the virus.

Hendy encouraged everyone to wear a mask on their journey home from work this evening and get a test if they had any symptoms.

"We will learn a lot more about this case over the next 24hrs, but for now us Aucklanders should assume we've been exposed.

"Mask up on the way home tonight and if you've had any symptoms get a test."

Hendy said contact tracing and genome sequencing will be crucial to establish how the virus got into the community.

"This information will be critical in establishing how large an outbreak we might be looking at."

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said people should show initiative by donning face masks in all indoor public settings, and avoid rushing the supermarkets.

"There should be enough for everyone. The nation hasn't suddenly got mass diarrhoea."

"Anyone living in Auckland has to assume it will be the focus of investigation and control of this outbreak," Baker said.

Baker said it was important for people who might have recently received one or even two vaccine doses to be vigilant.

"They just need to behave as if they're still vulnerable. The vaccine's good. It's not perfect."

Baker, speaking to Newstalk ZB, said he was very disappointed by the news of a positive case.

He said best case scenario, the case was clearly linked to the border or managed isolation.

"If there is no link to the border, you have to assume there are other cases in the community that we don't know about."

Baker said Kiwis needed to plan for what the Government had outlined what would happen should a case of the Delta variant be found in the community - a snap lockdown.

"We know that's the winning formula...it's worked against the Delta variant in other countries.

"I think the message now with the Delta variant is that we have to take it very seriously and we do have to plan for the worst, unfortunately."

University of Auckland associate professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles reiterated the message of staying calm while the case was investigated and to adhere to public health measures.

"The onus is on us to be making sure we are doing all of the things that can be either stopping us being part of a transmission chain or making sure that if we have been exposed, we can be protected really easily."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Wiles said essential practices included scanning Covid QR codes, wearing a mask in public and getting tested if people had symptoms.

Wiles said a lockdown was possible if the case was infected with the Delta variant, but she was reassured Kiwis would be able to adjust.

It comes as more than 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered.

The Ministry of Education is referring media to the Ministry of Health as the "lead agency" on Covid matters.

There are no new cases in managed isolation.

The news comes after revelations this morning that Covid was spread between returnees at Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility when room doors were opened simultaneously for seconds during food deliveries and a health check.

An investigation has revealed the highly contagious Delta variant was spread in seconds across a corridor and changes were now underway at the 31 MIQ facilities across the country to prevent synchronous door opening.