Covid-19: Four new cases in managed isolation; two more infections linked to UK strain

There are four cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation - and officials have linked two more cases to the rapidly-spreading UK coronavirus strain.

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

Of the four new border cases:

One is historical. This person arrived on 4 January from the United Kingdom via Singapore. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the facility in Hamilton.

One case arrived on 5 January from the United Kingdom via Qatar. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 5 January from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Australia. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in

One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia and tested positive at day nine. This person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 62.

UK strain

The Ministry of Health says two more cases of Covid-19 have matched the UK strain. Both arrived from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

"This brings the total number of variant cases sequenced in New Zealand to eight," the ministry said.

"These people are all cared for with the same high level of infection prevention measures as all Covid-19 positive cases, with daily health checks and use of PPE. Infection prevention control protocols are in place for all staff and we can assure the public that there is no increased risk to the community. The UK variant is more transmissible than other variants of the virus but there is no evidence at this stage that the length of the infection period is any different to any other variant of Covid-19 is nor is it more likely to produce severe illness," the ministry said.

Court lockdown

It comes after there was a virus scare in Hamilton yesterday which forced the district court to lockdown.

The lockdown was triggered shortly before 10am and was lifted around 11.20am, when members of the public were allowed out again. The court then closed for the rest of the day.

A source has told the Herald that the lockdown was triggered because a woman who worked at a managed isolation facility had turned up at court and told a staff member she had a runny nose and was awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.

The woman's employer told the Herald that she was tested as part of routine Covid-19 swabbing for isolation and border workers.