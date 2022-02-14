Monday, 14 February 2022

Covid-19: Journalist in Parliamentary Press Gallery tests positive

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A journalist in the Parliamentary Press Gallery has tested positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test today and is getting a PCR test to confirm the result.

    The positive result came out at a RATS training session for the Press Gallery at Parliament today - and as a precaution all other journalists in the room at the time cannot attend the PM's post-Cabinet press conference.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are expected to reveal just after 4pm when New Zealand will move to phase 2 of the Omicron response. This comes after today's record case numbers of 981 new infections.

    Under the Government's three-phase plan for the outbreak, it was expected phase 2 would kick in once numbers topped 1000 daily cases.

    NZ Herald

