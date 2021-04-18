Covid-19: no community cases, four in MIQ

corona_yellow_0.jpg Photo: Getty Images

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation but no new community cases.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there are four new positive cases and 1 historical case in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) since its last statement on Friday.

Two of the latest cases arrived in New Zealand from Kenya via the United Arab Emirates on April 10, while two others arrived on April 15 from Pakistan and Lebanon. All are staying at a MIQ facility in Auckland.

The historical case arrived from Papua New Guinea via Singapore on April 14 and was tested on arrival. They are not infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 102 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2239. Three previously reported cases have now recovered, the Ministry said.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 48 historical cases, out of a total of 423 cases.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,972,640.

3 MILLION COVID DEATHS WORLDWIDE

Covid-19 deaths across the globe have crossed the three million mark as countries including India, Brazil and Canada struggling to control the coronavirus.

While there have not been any community cases in New Zealand for some time, the Ministry of Health said today it was still "incredibly important" that people keep a record of where they've been, especially with the trans-Tasman bubble opening up tomorrow morning.

"As quarantine free travel begins overnight tonight, it's a timely reminder that people who visit New Zealand as part of quarantine free travel will be able to download the NZ Covid Tracer app - there are no restrictions.

"People may need to search their App Store or Google Play for 'NZ COVID' not just 'COVID' as the search will prioritise the app from their country, therefore adding 'NZ' will be important to discovering the app.

"Alternatively people will be able to visit the ministry website and the link on the tracer app page will take them direct to the right app on app stores.

"We recommend people continue to scan NZ Covid Tracer app. The more we all scan, the safer we'll all be. The data is stored on your phone until you choose to share it."

- ODT Online and RNZ