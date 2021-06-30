Covid-19: No new community cases; vaccine supplies to get 'very tight'

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today and none in the community, the Ministry of Health has reported.

In a statement, the ministry said the new case arrived in the country from Afghanistan via the United Arab Emirates on 16 June and was now in an Auckland managed isolation facility.

It said the case is not in the Novotel Auckland Airport managed isolation facility, so is not linked to the two positive day 12 tests which were reported on yesterday.

It also said it would investigate the reason for the day 12 positive test.

"Yesterday we reported the full travel histories for cases 1 and 2 were still being investigated.

"We can now confirm those two cases travelled from Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates. "

Vaccine supplies set to get 'very tight'

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will update on the Government's vaccine rollout this afternoon as New Zealand's supplies of the jab are set to "get very tight".

Hipkins said there were 30,000 Covid vaccine doses in stock, but there was another delivery expected yesterday.

He expected stocks to drop to their lowest point on Tuesday next week.

However, while supplies would begin to "get very tight", the Government had made a decision to get supplies out the door and into people's arms rather than staying in freezers, he said.

Transtasman bubble

Hipkins also announced yesterday that from 11.59pm on Sunday, July 4, the pause on the transtasman bubble will lift for the states of South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria.

Travellers from Australia would require a pre-departure test within 72 hours of their flight, which would need to be negative, Hipkins said.

Travellers must not have been in Queensland, the Northern Territory or Western Australia on or after 10.30pm (NZT) on June 26, when the pause first came into effect.

They must also not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm (NZT) on June 22.

Hipkins said a high level of risk remained for NSW, and there was also risk associated with Queensland, Western Australia and the NT.

Cabinet would review the pause on those states on Monday, with an announcement expected on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday the pre-departure requirements would likely be in place for some time.

Update on Sydney traveller

The ministry said so far, 2618 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2618 total contacts, 2505 or 96 percent of people have returned a negative result, eight additional people have had a swab and are awaiting a result; 14 people have been granted a clinical exemption and eight have returned overseas, which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them, it said.

"The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams."

The numbers

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 31.

The ministry said the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 3.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 570 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 2386.

Yesterday, Hipkins warned that vaccine stocks will be at "almost zero" by next Tuesday, before the country receives another shipment.

Another shipment of 150,000 doses is expected to arrive next Tuesday.

Group 3 of the rollout, which includes people over 65, cancer patients and disabled people, are being told that they will be contacted to arrange a booking by the end of July.

However, the National Party said the supply issues were of the government's own making, with Chris Bishop saying the late order of vaccines compared to other countries has had flow-on effects.

-RNZ and NZ Herald