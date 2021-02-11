Covid-19: One historical case in managed isolation today

The Ministry of Health revealed a historical case in managed isolation is the only case of Covid-19 being added to the country's overall tally today.

Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

The historical case came from the US and tested positive on or around day 0, the ministry said.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. One previously reported case has been reclassified as under investigation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 54. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1968.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,573,692.

On Wednesday laboratories processed 5,740 tests.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3837 tests processed.

Historical cases

From this week Ministry of Health updates will include a running total of historical cases to date for 2021.

"This is because there is an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand. Our testing may detect residual viral material on people's swabs, but it's important to reiterate they are no longer considered to be infectious.

"As we've previously stated, an increase in historical cases is not unexpected."

Since January 1, there have been 26 historical cases, out of a total of 158 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

Advice on vaccine suitability

There’s ongoing interest around who is able to receive the vaccine. Patients receiving the following therapies should get advice from their specialist before receiving the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This includes those receiving pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), atezolizumab (Tecentriq).

The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is also suitable for use in immunocompromised individuals.

