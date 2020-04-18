Saturday, 18 April 2020

Covid-19: One new case in Canterbury area

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Test tube with coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
    Photo: Reuters
    There has been one more case of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area in the last 24 hours, bringing the region's total cases to 147.

    During Saturday's update, it was revealed there have been 13 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide since yesterday, made up of 8 confirmed and 5 probable cases.

    This brings the combined total across the country to 1422.

    The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato district health board areas.

    The South Canterbury District Health Board area has 15 positive Covid-19 cases.

    There were no further deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

    The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 is 867 - up 51 on yesterday's number.

    There are 20 people in hospital with Covid-19.

    That total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

    Two of these ICU patients – in Dunedin and North Shore – are in a critical condition.

    The Ministry is reporting no changes in the number of clusters - which remains at 16.

    But seven more cases have been connected to clusters.

    Yesterday was a new record for Covid-19 testing. There were 4,677 tests in total.

    That brings the rolling 7-day average is 2,905 with 79,078 total tests processed to date.

    The Ministry also provided some new information on targeted testing this afternoon.

    "Targeted testing to help determine whether there is any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury, and is today taking place in Auckland," a Ministry spokesperson said.

    All tests processed from the Queenstown supermarket site returned a negative result.

     - additional reporting Devon Bolger

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg