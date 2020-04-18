Covid-19: One new case in Canterbury area

Photo: Reuters

There has been one more case of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area in the last 24 hours, bringing the region's total cases to 147.

During Saturday's update, it was revealed there have been 13 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide since yesterday, made up of 8 confirmed and 5 probable cases.

This brings the combined total across the country to 1422.

The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato district health board areas.

The South Canterbury District Health Board area has 15 positive Covid-19 cases.

There were no further deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 is 867 - up 51 on yesterday's number.

There are 20 people in hospital with Covid-19.

That total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals.

Two of these ICU patients – in Dunedin and North Shore – are in a critical condition.

The Ministry is reporting no changes in the number of clusters - which remains at 16.

But seven more cases have been connected to clusters.

Yesterday was a new record for Covid-19 testing. There were 4,677 tests in total.

That brings the rolling 7-day average is 2,905 with 79,078 total tests processed to date.

The Ministry also provided some new information on targeted testing this afternoon.

"Targeted testing to help determine whether there is any undetected community transmission has taken place in Queenstown, Waikato, Canterbury, and is today taking place in Auckland," a Ministry spokesperson said.

All tests processed from the Queenstown supermarket site returned a negative result.

- additional reporting Devon Bolger