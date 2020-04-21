Covid-19: One new case in Canterbury over past 24 hours

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area has risen by one in the last 24 hours, with the total number of cases at 154.

There are also 16 cases in the South Canterbury area with no new cases over the past 24 hours.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said nationally there has been one further death and only five new Covid-19 cases - all of which are linked to existing cases.

He said 1006 people have now recovered in NZ, an increase of 32 compared to yesterday.

The woman who died was in her 70s and lived at St Margaret's rest home in Te Atatu, Auckland, which is a coronavirus cluster.

She died yesterday and had underlying conditions, he said. It brings the Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand to 13.

Bloomfield said some staff of the rest home were in self-isolation because they had been in contact with confirmed cases, that had put strain on the staffing of the rest home.

Residents had been moved to hospitals, and were considered close contacts so were being monitored.

Three people remain in ICUs, none are in a critical condition.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 21 April 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,107 2 Number of probable cases 338 3 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,445 5 Number of cases currently in hospital 12 -2 Number of recovered cases 1,006 32 Number of deaths 13 1

Notes:

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection. Recovered cases are people who had the virus, are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited symptoms for 48 hours, and have been cleared by the health professional responsible for their monitoring. The number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases which were entered on an earlier date as 'under investigation' or 'suspected' whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 21 April 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 21 April 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 41 145 186 1 Bay of Plenty 14 33 47 1 Canterbury 63 84 7 154 1 Capital and Coast 29 64 2 95 2 Counties Manukau 22 89 111 0 Hawke's Bay 15 26 41 0 Hutt Valley 5 15 20 0 Lakes 4 12 16 0 Mid Central 3 28 31 0 Nelson Marlborough 7 41 48 0 Northland 13 14 27 -1 South Canterbury 10 6 16 0 Southern 36 179 1 216 0 Tairawhiti 3 1 4 0 Taranaki 3 11 14 0 Waikato 84 100 1 185 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitemata 71 140 1 212 0 West Coast 1 3 1 5 0 Whanganui 2 7 9 1 Total 426 1006 13 1445 5

As at 9.00 am, 21 April 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 4 Bay of Plenty 1 Counties Manukau (Middlemore) 2 Northland 1 South Canterbury 1 Southern 1 Waikato 1 Waitematā 1 Total 12

Note: Three of the 12 in hospital are in ICU as at 8.30 am 21 April 2020.

The above count excludes the five patients in Waitakere Hospital who have been moved from their aged residential care facility due to staffing issues.

Children should stay home from school if they can - Minister

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said under level 3, most children would be expected to continue with distance learning.

Schools would be open only for students who needed to be there. Other students should all stay home. Residential and special schools would not be open early on in level three.

He said education for students in years 11-13 would continue remotely.

Students in university hostels, or flats could stay there, but those who had returned to their homes for the level lockdown could not return.

At schools, cleaners and other staff would be allowed back to tend to the properties before the teacher only day on April 28. he cautioned it could take some longer than others to be able to re-open for students who needed to be there.

He said the Ministry had kept in close contact with Early Education advisory group and that would continue.

More detailed advice would be released over the next week.

Hipkins said he was confident that schools would be able to operate at level three.

Asked if teachers could opt out of returning to work because they were concerned about their safety, he said he did expect teachers "to do their bit."

He said those teachers who were in the vulnerable groups because of age or a condition, or lived with someone else in those groups, should talk to their schools about the situation.

Hipkins said keeping numbers at schools low was key. One of the elements being looked at to ensure the school bubbles remained tight was cleaning the bathrooms in between each group using them - a system of rostered toilet breaks.

Are children at risk of getting coronavirus?

Bloomfield was asked about his advice that children did not pass on the virus, and referred to a WHO report which found that in Wuhan - and other countries since - very few cases were in children and there were no cases in which a child had passed the virus on.

He said in New Zealand, the children who got the virus had got it from others in their household.

Bloomfield said if there were cases that got into an ECE, keeping children in 'in-school bubbles should make it easy to trace contacts.

He said given the low numbers of new cases, and very low numbers of community transmission the chances of the virus getting through the school gate in the first time was very low.

Thousands of computers sent to homes

Hipkins said distance learning would be with us for some time and that 6,700 internet routers had been sent to households, prioritising NCEA students.

Thousands of computers had also been sent out.

Nearly 650,000 households tune into educational broadcast

Hipkins said 649,000 people had tuned in during the first three days of the televised learning sessions, led by Suzy Cato.

"To all of the parents out there, my message to you is be kind to yourself. We are not expecting parents to completely replace the learning environment at home.

He said the Government was doing its best to limit the impact on children's learning.

He said about 400,000 more Kiwis would go back to work, but about one million people would still be at home. He urged parents to try to find other family arrangements to look after their children if that was an option - such as an aunt or relative.

He said if some schools could not meet the public health guidelines around distancing and hygiene, they would look at whether they could 'spread the load' to other schools or ECEs.

It was easier to preserve bubbles in some places than others. Early learning services would get support.

He said one of the reasons the public health guidance was out there was because of the difficulties in having children maintain physical distancing.

That would rely on keeping children within the same bubbles, and emphasising hygiene.

GP funding and PPE probe

On GPs funding, Bloomfield said conversation was ongoing about the extra support for pirmary carers. He said he could not comment on whether a funding package had now been withheld from them.

Asked about the patients in ICU, Bloomfield said no new drugs were being used but pointed to Health Research Council work in that area. He said trials would only go ahead if case numbers increased, but New Zealand had had a low hospitalisation rate.

Bloomefield welcomed an Auditor General look at the Ministry of Health's handling of PPE.

Bloomfield defended the handling on PPE, saying it had stood up a system to distribute PPE around the country, secured good supply lines and distributed it to groups that would not usually get the PPE.

He said if he heard of complaints about PPE he would contact the DHB head involved.

Kiwi's death in Peru

Hipkins would not comment further on the Kiwi who died in Peru. The man's family says he tested positive for Covid-19.

Hipkins said further repatriation flights would happen, including from India. "This is the largest consular effort around the world that NZ has ever taken."

The next flight from India would be on 24 April, followed by flights from Delhi and Mumbai

The Government yesterday announced the country would be lifted out of lockdown and move into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27.

Under alert level 3, schools and ECEs will open for children whose parents who need to return to work.

The Government is urging parents to continue to keep their children at home if they're able.