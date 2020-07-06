Covid-19: One new case reported

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19.

The case is a man in his 20s who arrived from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney, the Ministry of Health said today.

The man was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival.

The Public Health Unit will be interviewing the man to find out more details.

There continues to be no community transmission.

On Sunday, there were three new cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 21.

All three cases arrived into Christchurch on June 30 on a flight from New Delhi and have been in managed isolation since their arrival.

Their cases were detected on the day three routine testing. All are now in quarantine at the Chateau on the Park facility.

Meanwhile, the final cluster - believed to be the deadly outbreak at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū, Auckland - is due to be closed today.

The Ministry of Health says a cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (ie, 28 days) from the date when all cases complete isolation.

The origin of the outbreak that claimed the lives of elderly patients at the hospital was never found.