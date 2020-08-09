Covid-19: Platform targets stressed hospitality workers

Photo: Getty Images

A not-for-profit offering mental health support to people in the hospitality industry has raised thousands of dollars at its start-up event.

From the Pass is an online mental health platform being set up to educate and support people in the industry.

Its founder, Nathan Ward, said Covid-19 hit hospitality hard and continues to have an impact.

"The Government can only do so much. If that's not happening, then your employer is having to take costs and then you've got your employee that is suffering and all the rest of it.

"I think right now part of what we're trying to do is improve on that and try and rebuild our hospitality industry."

Ward said a hospitality workplace can be a stressful high-pressure environment in which to work.

"It's very high-risk sort of environment.

"I think that even just asking the question since I've started this event more and more people seem to be slipping through the cracks and wanting to come out and talk about it so I think it's right up there."

Ward said a fundraising event this week raised between $40,000 and $50,000 for the platform, which should be up and running in the next three months.

The pass referred to in the name of the not for profit refers to the benchtop between the kitchen and the restaurant where waiters collect the meals for delivery to tables.