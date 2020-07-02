Covid-19: Two more travellers test positive for virus

There are two new Covid cases - both in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Today there are 18 active cases with six people recently recovered.

The first new case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on 27 June from California.

He had been staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland and was transferred to Jet Park Hotel on June 30 after developing symptoms and tested positive.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane.

She is the wife of a previously reported case.

She had been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie and is now at Jet Park Hotel. She tested positive after developing symptoms around day 10 of her stay in a facility.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Health says just one significant cluster remains open.

New Zealand now has a total of 1180 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In recent weeks the government has stepped up security at the border, drafting in military personnel and Avsec staff to oversee managed isolation facilities.

A lapse in testing protocols saw more than 1,000 returnees leave quarantine without a negative test last month.

There are still 294 people who checked out of managed isolation facilities in June without a test that have not been tracked down.

"We ask this group of people take responsibility for confirming whether they have been tested by making contact with Healthline," the Ministry of Health said.

"As needed we will refer people we do not make contact with to finding services. 48 of these had invalid phone numbers, so have already been referred."