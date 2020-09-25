Covid-19: Update on locations where family went while possibly infectious

(File image). Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

Health authorities have now identified 15 locations visited by a family of three when they may have been infectious with Covid-19.

Two of the people had been in managed isolation in Christchurch and caught the charter flight to Auckland with another person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The family travelled to Taupō last Friday, where they joined 18 others from Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

There are now a total of 35 close contacts linked to the family. Eight have returned negative test results and the remaining have been or are in the process of being tested, but all were now self-isolating, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry has published an extended list of shops and tourist businesses visited by the family, and says anyone who was at the same place during the relevant timeframes is considered a "casual contact", with a low risk of exposure.

If anyone becomes unwell, they should phone Healthline and stay home.

Three additional community testing centres have been stood up, one in Taupō and two in Rotorua.

The National Contact Tracing team has so far issued 15 exposure notices through the COVID Tracer App yesterday.

Locations of interest in relation to recent cases:

McDonald's Frankton, Frankton, Sunday 20 September, 8.20pm-9pm

Subway, Robert St, Taupō, Sunday 20 September, 5pm-5.15pm

KFC Taupō, Robert St, Taupō Sunday 20 September, 5pm-5.15pm

Z Turangi Service Station - Cnr State Highway 1 and Pihanga Road, Turangi Sunday 20 Septembr, 11am-11.12am

Taupō Tandem Skydiving, Taupō Airport, Saturday, 19 September, 2pm-3.15pm.

DeBretts Hotsprings, Taupō, Friday, 18 September, 2.40pm-6.45pm

McDonald's Tokoroa, Tokoroa, Friday 18 September, 9.30pm-9.44pm

Kmart St Lukes, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday 17 September, 5pm-7.20pm and Monday, 14 September, 6pm-8pm

Farmers St Lukes, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday 17 September, 5pm-7.20pm

Mountain Warehouse, Westfield St Lukes, Auckland, Thursday 17 September, 5pm-7.20pm

Just Cuts, Westfield St Lukes, Thursday 17 September, 4pm-5pm

Dress Smart Outlet Shopping (Jacqui E, Max, Fila, Puma), Onehunga Auckland, Wednesday 16 September, 2.45pm-5pm

Lotus supermarket, Mt Roskill, Auckland, Saturday 12 September, 7pm-8pm

Briscoes St Lukes, Morningside, Auckland, Saturday 12 September, 4.30pm-6pm

Christchurch Airport - departures, Harewood, Friday 11 September, 9.30am-1.30pm

For more details about weekend testing and where to get a Covid-19 test in the locations from which the travellers came, visit these links:

Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service's website

Bay of Plenty, visit the DHB's website

Waikato, visit the DHB's website

Wellington, visit Capital & Coast DHB's website

Christchurch, visit Canterbury DHB's website