Covid-19 update: No new cases today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

That means the total number of cases in the country remains 1492. No one is in hospital with the virus. It comes after one person had been held in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital for several days.

Ten previously reported cases are now considered to be recovered, Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced a new suite of measures for aircrew to come into force next week.

Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will be required to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders

hey will be required to wear PPE on flights, in airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. They will also isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19.

The new measures are part of a public health response order that will come into effect from 11.59pm this Sunday.

It comes after it emerged yesterday that 12 people in managed isolation had tested positive for Covid-19 - 10 were on the same flight from India on September 26.