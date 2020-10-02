Friday, 2 October 2020

Updated 1.11 pm

Covid-19 update: No new cases today

    1. Star News
    2. National

    There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

    That means the total number of cases in the country remains 1492. No one is in hospital with the virus. It comes after one person had been held in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital for several days.

    Ten previously reported cases are now considered to be recovered, Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

    This morning Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced a new suite of measures for aircrew to come into force next week.

    Overseas-based air crew who are laying over in New Zealand will be required to stay in a Government managed isolation facility for as long as they are in the country, to ensure they avoid contact with New Zealanders

    hey will be required to wear PPE on flights, in airports and whenever travelling between the airport and their hotel. They will also isolate with other crew members while on overseas layovers.

    New Zealand-based crew returning to New Zealand from high-risk locations overseas will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after they return, and until they are assessed as being low risk of having Covid-19.

    The new measures are part of a public health response order that will come into effect from 11.59pm this Sunday.

    It comes after it emerged yesterday that 12 people in managed isolation had tested positive for Covid-19 - 10 were on the same flight from India on September 26.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter