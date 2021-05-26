Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.

The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July".

In the latest update from the government this afternoon, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says he would not read too much into the wording change, and says the government was "endeavouring" to start vaccinating group four in July.

Hipkins said Pfizer had not given the government its delivery schedule for the vaccine from July onwards, but said it has committed to delivering all the vaccines by the end of September.

Hipkins said all DHBs have started rolling out the vaccine for Group 3 - over-65s, those with underlying health conditions - but the rollout is being affected by vaccine supply. He said further vaccinations of the group will require more supply of the vaccines, which won't be until July.

"Everybody in that group will get more information, they don't need to do anything more until then."

Hipkins said the health authorities always envisioned there would be some overlap between groups, and that supply had always been a big factor on how fast the rollout could move.

"We're still endeavouring to start group 4 in July."

He said that when Pfizer gave a delivery schedule, they stuck to it.

There have now been 562,149 doses of the vaccine given in New Zealand, with 85,000 receiving a vaccination in the past week.

Hipkins said 191,000 New Zealanders have received both doses.

The rollout at a glance

With an expansion of saliva testing in frontline facilities, more than 1400 New Zealand border workers could look forward to less frequent invasive testing for Covid-19, Hipkins said.

He said saliva testing was an important step in mandatory testing and border workers would be able to choose more frequent saliva testing as opposed to their weekly nasal swab.

Some workers have had more than 100 nasal swabs.

"The ministry is satisfied that the combination of the two tests - the saliva test and nasal test - along with frontline border workers being nearly fully vaccinated ... will provide us with assurances that we need at the border to keep Covid-19 out of the community.

"Today's announcement means workers who have to be tested once a week because they are in important roles where the risk is a little higher, they can move to incorporate saliva testing to reduce the frequency of nasal swaps."

That would start from June, he says.

Recent Ministry of Health research showed the number of New Zealanders likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine is growing. The survey done in April shows 77 percent of people are likely to get the jab, up 8 percent from the March results.

No new cases, Victoria transtasman bubble

Kiwi health officials will decide tomorrow whether the suspension of the Victoria transtasman bubble should be extended as Melbourne battles an expanding Covid outbreak.

There are no new cases to report in this country today.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have provided an update amid news the Victoria outbreak has swelled to 15 cases in the community.

Kiwi health officials continued to keep a "close eye" on the situation in Melbourne, Bloomfield said.

Pausing the bubble was an "appropriate and proportionate" response given the evolving situation in Victoria.

Bloomfield said the pause would be evaluated after 48 hours from when it began at 7:59pm yesterday.

That means they will provide an update on if the bubble suspension pause needs to be extended tomorrow.

He noted it was possible there was still undetected community transmission in Victoria.

Two people had contacted the Ministry of Health to say they had been in one of the locations of interest in Melbourne - both travellers had returned negative tests, Bloomfield said.

New Zealand's "number one task" was to keep Covid-19 out of the country, Bloomfield said.

He noted that Taiwan, which initially had a very good response to the pandemic, was now experiencing its own outbreak.

"It shows that one can never be too vigilant with this virus."

Bloomfield reminded people to keep using the Covid Tracer app.

"Please do make a habit of using the app."

He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, when they were able to.