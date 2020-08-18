Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Covid-19: 'You see what's going on in NZ?' - Donald Trump

    Donald Trump says he doesn't want the US to have a "big surge" in Covid-19 cases like in New Zealand.

    The US President, whose administration has been battling the highest recorded coronavirus case numbers in the world, made the comments when addressing a crowd in Mankato, Minnesota on Monday morning (NZ time).

    "You see what's going on in New Zealand?" Trump said.

    "They beat it they beat, it was like front page [news] they beat it because they wanted to show me something."

    "The problem is [there is a] big surge in New Zealand, you know it's hysterical - we don't want that.

    "This is an invisible enemy, that should have never been let to come to this country, to Europe to the rest of the world by China, just remember it," he said.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

