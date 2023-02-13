Covid in Canterbury: 1254 new cases and 4 deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There are 1254 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in Canterbury over the past week.

Nationally, there were 8396 new community of the virus and 32 deaths.

Of the new cases being reported, 3508 were reinfections.

The numbers, released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, showed that Covid-19 infections in the country were continuing to drop.

Source: Ministry of Health

Of the deaths reported today, two were from Northland, seven from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, two from Tairawhiti, one from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, three from Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, four from Canterbury and six from the Southern DHB.

Two people were in their 20s, three were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Of these people, 12 were women and 20 were men.

There were also 171 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, including seven in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1148, down from last week's figure of 1263.

Figures reported last week showed there were 8882 new cases, with 26 deaths and 161 people in hospital.