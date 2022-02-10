Covid case confirmed in Queenstown

A Queenstown local has tested positive for Covid-19 officials have confirmed this morning.

The Southern District Health Board confirmed the positive case was in Queenstown.

Investigations into the origins of the case are ongoing. The variant has also not been confirmed.

However, the majority of most recent cases have been determined to be the Omicron variant.

The Otago Daily Times understands the case is a local and may have links to the Waikato.

It is also understood the case is not connected to the Super Rugby Pacific players who are isolating after being deemed close contacts of a case.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said news of a confirmed Covid-19 case in Queenstown was a wake-up call for the community.

“Having been notified of the possibility of a case late last night, I want to uphold my commitment to the local community to make them aware at the earliest opportunity. Whilst we’ve all done great work in getting vaccination and booster numbers up and following CPF red setting practice, it’s time to double down and keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy,” Mr Boult said.

Mr Boult understood the individual was cooperating with Ministry of Health officials to identify any locations of interest and close contacts.

“Obviously we wish the individual concerned well and encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on the Ministry of Health website for any notified locations of interest in the district.”

“This may feel confronting with our district having been free from Covid for so long, but we knew it was coming. Over the coming weeks and months, we are highly likely to see more cases pop up, so have a chat to your household about what you would do in case you had to isolate at home. Do you have enough groceries, pet food and medication, or do you have someone who can drop supplies at your door?”

“It’s important at this time that we all remain calm, support one another, and be kind,” he said.

Testing is available throughout the Southern district. Get tested if you have cold or flu like symptoms, even if they are mild, or have been at a location of interest. Stay home or at your accommodation until you return a negative Covid-19 test result, and you are symptom free.

If you do not have symptoms, do not get a test if you have not been in a location of interest in the timeframes specified or if you haven’t been asked by Public Health.

So far two locations of interest have been released by the ministry.

Close contact Flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland - Sunday 06 February (9.19am - 11.03am) Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland - Sunday 06 February (9.19am - 11.03am) Queenstown Airport Frankton - Sunday 06 February (8.45 am - 9.15 am) Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Covid-19 testing in free.

In the Queenstown area testing is available at:

Engage Safety Covid-19 Testing Centre - Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required (9am to 7pm, 18 Glenda Avenue, Frankton)

Te Kāika Testing Centre Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required (11am to 6pm, Pin Oak Ave, Frankton)

Queenstown Medical Centre, 9 Isle St. People should call 03 441 0500, choose option 6 to book a test.

Queenstown Medical Centre said they have been inundated with bookings today and were almost at capacity.

For more information please visit the WellSouth website https://wellsouth.nz/community/covid-19/ or call 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719)

To stay up to date on health advice, the latest locations of interest, and where to get tested make Covid19.govt.nz your go to source of information.