Covid kills; lockdown will save lives - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that "Covid kills people" and the new lockdown measures are in place to save lives.

Last night, in a surprise press conference, Ardern outlined the details of the new community case which forced Cabinet to put Auckland into lockdown for the fourth time.

The country's biggest city is at level 3 for a week from this morning, while the rest of the country is at level 2 for the same period,

The prime minister asked that anyone who has symptoms to get tested straight away.

She also said people must stay home after their until they have been given the "all clear".

Others were told to say home.

"If you can work from home, please do."

She said New Zealand has beaten Covid before and "we can do it again".

She said the vaccine roll out is happening soon.

"We just need to keep going."

She is fronting a media conference with Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield at the Beehive today.

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today, Bloomfield said.

He said the new community case from yesterday was the UK variant.

Contact tracers have identified a link between the two families from the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

All information to data suggests that all the confirmed cases are from one cluster.

This was a positive update, Bloomfield said, as it means there is still only one cluster.

He said there is a "strong" focus on seeing if there are any new cases at Manukau Institute of Technology.

He said at the "very least" people who were there should be at home in isolation.

Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health accidentally made a mistake "when working at pace" in terms of the dates around the Manukau Institute of Technology visits.

The correct times have now been updated, he said.