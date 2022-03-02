Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Covid outbreak at Dunedin aged care facility

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Hywel Lloyd. Photo: supplied
    Hywel Lloyd. Photo: supplied
    There's been a Covid-19 outbreak at an aged residential care facility in Dunedin.

    The Southern District Health Board was told today that the outbreak, in an unnamed facility, had resulted in 20 of 26 residents testing positive to Covid-19.

    It was being managed within the facility and none of the residents had required hospital care, SDHB Covid response leader Hywel Lloyd said.

    "We have taken broad advice across our clinical teams and also from the experience of Canterbury around Redwood.''

    A major outbreak at  the Redwood rest home in Christchurch last year resulted in several cases.

    There is one person with Covid-19 in hospital in the South; they were in Southland Hospital for other reasons but also had Covid-19, Dr Lloyd said.

    DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

    Case numbers were holding steady but that probably reflected under-reporting of cases confirmed by Rats tests, Dr Lloyd said.

    In Dunedin last week, positivity rates for Covid-19 tests had been more than 20 and had neared 30% at one point,  he said.

    mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter