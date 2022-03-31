Covid outbreak shuts hospital ward

Ward 7 treats cardiology patients at Dunedin Hospital. Photo: ODT files

A ward at Dunedin Hospital has been shut following a Covid-19 exposure event.

In a statement this afternoon, the Southern District Health Board said Ward 7c is closed to all visitors and patients are having PCR tests.

A person visited a patient and was asymptomatic at the time of the infection, the DHB said.

"The moment they developed symptoms they did the right thing: they stayed home and got tested immediately."

There are four confirmed cases of Covid as of 11am today in the ward which treats cardiology patients.

"All confirmed cases were in the same four bed room and no staff have tested positive. Surveillance testing will be ongoing for both staff and patients and there will be no further admissions to this ward at this time."

Source: SDHB

The DHB said affected patients and their whānau are being kept informed of the situation.

"The Southern DHB apologise for the inconvenience to visitors and the patients of ward 7c, but the actions are necessary to maintain good infection and prevention control, and to minimise any further Covid-19 spread within the hospital."

The DHB said it wanted to thank staff "who continue to go above and beyond in their work to maintain patient safety for the people we care for during this difficult period".

It said the outbreak was not linked to a reported ICU death.

There are 1212 new Covid cases in the Southern DHB area, and 28 people in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon there were 8091 active cases in the South, a drop of 245 from yesterday's 8336.

National figures

Case locations

Northland (662), Auckland (2,708), Waikato (1,352), Bay of Plenty (825), Lakes (348), Hawke’s Bay (917), MidCentral (812), Whanganui (360), Taranaki (608), Tairāwhiti (201), Wairarapa (146), Capital and Coast (1,009), Hutt Valley (587), Nelson Marlborough (729), Canterbury (2,379), South Canterbury (305), Southern (1,212), West Coast (77); Unknown (13).

Hospital cases

Cases in hospital: total number 830: Northland: 38; North Shore: 128; Middlemore: 163; Auckland: 142; Waikato: 89; Bay of Plenty: 23; Lakes: 17; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 31; Taranaki: 19; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 23; Hutt Valley: 19; Capital and Coast: 22; Wairarapa: 2; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 1; Southern: 28.

Hospitalisations in SDHB area