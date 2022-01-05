Covid update: 17 new cases, 1.2 million eligible for booster from today

Photo: Getty Images

There are 17 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today and 23 new cases were detected at the border.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new numbers in this afternoon's daily update.

The new cases are in Auckland (5), Waikato (3), Bay of Plenty (9).

The ministry is also reporting two cases in Taranaki, which were reported after the cut-off period – so these will be officially added to tomorrow’s tally.

Public health staff are continuing to manage the third case of Omicron after they tested positive with the variant.

They were a household contact of a case and have been in isolation during their infectious period. At this stage there are no locations of interest or exposure events.

The risk to the community from this case has been determined as extremely low.

As Omicron cases skyrocket overseas, there has been an increase in positive Covid cases being detected at the border in MIQ.

Today there were 23 cases detected.

While whole genome sequencing of these cases is expected soon, the likelihood is that Omicron will continue to be the most prevalent variant at our borders, the ministry said.

Community cases

Meanwhile, there are five new community Covid cases being reported in Auckland today.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1091 people to isolate at home, including 303 cases.

There are three cases in the Waikato today and all are linked. Two of the cases are in Te Kuiti and one is in Hamilton.

Today there are nine new cases in Bay of Plenty. All are in the Tauranga area and all are linked to previously reported cases.

The two new cases in Taranaki are household contacts of each other.

Public health staff are continuing to investigate to determine links to any previously reported cases in the region.

Public health staff are also working to identify any other locations of interest and these will be updated on the Ministry of Health webpage as soon as possible.

The Emergency Department at Taranaki Base Hospital has been identified as an exposure event. The DHB is working with those who may be affected.

At this stage, no staff have had to be stood down. Anyone at the Emergency Department between Saturday 1 January at 6.30pm and midnight on Sunday 2 January will be considered a casual contact.

There are currently 44 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Five of these are in ICU or HDU, two of these are in Middlemore and three are in Tauranga.

Booster shots

From today, anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can get their booster dose.

People can book an appointment with the Covid Vaccination Healthline team on 0800 28 29 26, or they can visit a walk-in vaccination site. More than 5300 booster shots were administered yesterday (5,328).

From 17 January 2022, people can book boosters at BookMyVaccine.nz if it’s been four months since their second dose. Those who had their second dose at least 6 months ago, can book an appointment now through Book My Vaccine.

From January 17, children aged between 5-12 will be eligible for the vaccine, those aged 12 and over are already eligible.