Covid update: 2402 in Canterbury, 215 in Sth Canterbury

There are 14,175 Covid-19 community cases, 841 hospitalisations and 20 deaths to report today, the Ministry of Health says.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 254 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

Of the deaths being reporting today, one person is from Northland, six people are from the Auckland region, five are from Waikato, one is from Bay of Plenty, one is from Tairāwhiti, one is from Hawke’s Bay, two are from in Mid Central, one is from the Wellington region, and one is from Nelson Marlborough.

One of these people was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, three people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, six people were in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Twelve were men and seven were women.

The demographics for one of the deceased are currently unavailable and will be updated online.

There are 841 people with Covod-19 in hospItal and 27 are in ICU or HDU.

It’s encouraging to see the total number of cases in hospital dropping. This is driven by a decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron, the ministry said.

However, there are 58 people in hospitals in the Canterbury region as cases continue to rise.

There were 2402 new community cases in the Canterbury DHB area and 215 in the South Canterbury DHB area.

Cases in hospital: total number 841: Northland: 33; North Shore: 141; Middlemore: 187; Auckland: 144; Waikato: 51; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 44; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 20; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 38; Wairarapa: 3; Nelson Marlborough: 12; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 1; West Coast: 1; Southern: 28

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (517), Auckland (2,652), Waikato (1,305), Bay of Plenty (878), Lakes (392), Hawke’s Bay (770), MidCentral (707), Whanganui (322), Taranaki (513), Tairāwhiti (196), Wairarapa (196), Capital and Coast (869), Hutt Valley (474), Nelson Marlborough (599), Canterbury (2,402), South Canterbury (215), Southern (1101), West Coast (52); Unknown (15)