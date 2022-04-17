Covid update: 5933 new cases, 10 deaths

There are 5933 new community cases if Covid-19 to report today and 10 new deaths.

The Ministry of Health released the updated numbers in a press statement this afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 8,170 – last Sunday it was 10,543.

The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases.

The MoH is reporting 10 people died with Covid-19. These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 586 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Age and location breakdowns of the people who have died over the past two days are unavailable today.

Cases in hospital for today: total number 537: Northland: 45; Waitemata: 80; Auckland: 80; Counties Manukau: 77; Waikato: 32; Bay of Plenty: 27; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 8; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 24; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 6; West Coast: 2; Southern: 31

Yesterday's statement under-reported hospital numbers for the Bay of Plenty due to a data reporting issue which has been resolved. Yesterday’s reported hospitalisation figure for the Bay of Plenty should have been 27, the same as it is today, rather than the 17 reported yesterday.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (293), Waitemata (467), Auckland (414), Counties Manukau (363), Waikato (425), Bay of Plenty (245), Lakes (110), Hawke’s Bay (184), MidCentral (268), Whanganui (103), Taranaki (192), Tairāwhiti (29), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (385), Hutt Valley (230), Nelson Marlborough (201), Canterbury (1,031), South Canterbury (154), Southern (706), West Coast (67), Unknown (3), Number of new cases identified at the border: 52

From Monday, new arrivals into the country who test positive for Covid-19 within 7 days of arrival will be reported as a border case – changing it from the current definition of within 14 days. Any recent arrivals testing positive for Covid-19 after 7 days will now be reported as a community case reflecting where the most likely source of infection after being in the country for more than a week.

What to do if you get Covid while on holiday

"We are reminding you that if you are going away this Easter weekend, you should have plans in place in the event you contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."