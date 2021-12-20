Covid update: 69 new community cases

There are 69 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today.

The ministry confirmed the new numbers in a statement this afternoon.

The new cases are in Auckland (59), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (2), Taranaki (1).

There are currently 62 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Seven of them are in either ICU or HDU.

Today, there are 59 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,999 people to isolate at home, including 551 cases.

There are seven cases to report in Waikato today; five in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly and one in Tokoroa.

There are two Covid-19 positive individuals receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

There are two cases to report in the Western Bay of Plenty today.

Of today’s cases, one is linked to previously reported cases, and one is still being investigated for potential links. Both are isolating at home.

One new case is being reported today in Taranaki, who is linked to a case in New Plymouth.

This takes the total active cases in the region to 31.

Omicron update

Whole genome sequencing has now detected nine further cases of Omicron in international arrivals, taking New Zealand’s total to 22 cases with the variant.

Of the total Omicron cases to date, all remain in managed isolation with the exception of one case who has now recovered and been released as they are no longer infectious.

Health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously. This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees.

This morning MidCentral DHB became the ninth of our 20 DHBs to achieve the 90% milestone for its eligible population to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Nelson-Marlborough DHB is next in line to hit the 90% mark for full vaccination of its eligible population, with just 550 doses to go as of midnight last night. Other regions close to the meeting the target include South Canterbury (280 doses); Hawkes Bay (1,990 doses); and Waikato (4,126 doses).

For Māori vaccinations, Wairarapa DHB has just 12 doses remaining to reach 90% partially vaccinated for its population; Southern DHB has 74 doses, and Waitemata 263 doses.

For our Pacific communities, Whanganui DHB has just 56 doses to go to be 90% partially vaccinated, joining all the other 19 DHBs to have reached this mark. MidCentral DHB has just 19 doses to go to reach 90% of its Pacific population being fully vaccinated, with Canterbury only 46 doses away, and Waikato with just 120 doses to go. Nine other DHBs have already hit this milestone.

These significant achievements reflect ongoing hard work by vaccinators across the motu and cap off a huge year for the programme.