Covid update: 91 new community cases; one person in hospital in Christchurch

There are 91 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The new cases comprise 55 in Auckland, 16 in Taranaki, 10 in the Bay of Plenty, seven in the Waikato, two in Northland and one in the Lakes district.

As of 1pm today, there are 58 people remaining in hospital.

Of those in hospital, one person is in Christchurch, nine are in the North Shore, 27 are in Auckland City, 17 are in Middlemore, two in Waikato, and two in Tauranga.

Thirty (57 per cent) of those in hospital were unvaccinated or not eligible.

Nine cases (17 per cent) had received one dose and 10 cases (19 percent) were fully vaccinated. The remaining four cases (8 percent) were unknown at this stage.

Of the Taranaki cases, 15 were announced yesterday and are being officially added to the case tally today, the ministry said.

Public health officials are conducting interviews with the latest confirmed case to identify, isolate, and test any close contacts and determine any further locations of interest. Initial investigations have confirmed this case is linked to previously reported cases in the area.

The ministry said Covid had been detected in a wastewater sample collected from Gisborne on December 14.

This is the sixth positive wastewater result for Tairāwhiti in recent weeks, indicating there may be unknown cases in the community, the ministry said.

"Severe weather conditions" have delayed the distribution of rapid antigen tests to pharmacies, the ministry said.

"We are working with our courier services to ensure deliveries can be made as soon as possible, with orders being prioritised for city centres, travel junctions and vacation hot spots," the ministry said in a statement.

Jabs for 5-11yos get green light

Medsafe has just granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Medsafe Group Manager Chris James said the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for this age group was an adapted version of the vaccine used for people aged 12 and older. The provisional approval was for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart.

"The Medsafe team has worked tirelessly this year to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine applications are prioritised and urgently reviewed, while still maintaining the same scrutiny that all medicine applications undergo before they can be approved," James said.

"Medsafe will only approve a vaccine or medicine for use in New Zealand once it is satisfied that it has met high standards for quality, safety and efficacy."

The Ministry of Health's National Immunisation Programme Director, Astrid Koornneef, said work was under way to prepare for the potential roll-out of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

"Medsafe approval is the first step in the process, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group is now providing advice to the Ministry of Health to inform Cabinet's decision whether to use the vaccine in New Zealand," Koornneef said.

"If Cabinet agrees to use the vaccine in New Zealand, we want to have systems in place to roll out the vaccine safely and efficiently, at the earliest opportunity. This means completing the necessary training and working with the community to roll out the vaccine, including through whānau-based approaches."

If approved by Cabinet, the rollout is expected to start no later than the end of January.

NZ hits 90 percent double-jabbed

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 3,789,662 of the 4,209,057 eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated, and 3,969,267 (94 percent) were partially vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said it was pleased to reach the 90 percent milestone.

Today Whanganui has become the latest DHB to reach 90 percent partially vaccinated, the ministry said.