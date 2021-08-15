Covid update: Four new cases in MIQ

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, two historical cases and none in the community.

Ten previously reported cases have recovered since Friday's update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39.

Since January 2021, there have been 119 historical cases, out of a total of 745 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 2563.

Two of the new cases had arrived from Australia on August 10, and their infection was picked up on routine day 3 testing.

One of the other cases arrived from the United Kingdom on August 11 via Qatar and Australia, and tested positive on day 1.

The last case arrived on August 12 from Hungary via Germany, also travelling through the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. They tested positive on arrival.

On Saturday there were 43,348 vaccine doses administered, taking the total overall to 2.48 million. Of these, 1.57m are first doses and 910,731 are second doses.

But the Covid-19 situation across the Tasman continues to escalate.

New South Wales suffered its worst day of the pandemic yesterday with 466 new cases and four deaths, prompting Premier Gladys Berejiklian to unveil a police operation to enforce lockdown compliance across Sydney.

The entire state was later plunged into a seven-day lockdown, which was announced suddenly via social media, giving regional residents little time to prepare and sparking fury online. All 7.95 million NSW residents in are now in lockdown.