Thursday, 16 December 2021

Covid update: Has the Taranaki school cluster grown?

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Ministry of Health is set to release today's Covid case numbers, including whether a South Taranaki school cluster has grown.

    There were 15 cases reported in the town of Eltham yesterday as well as cases in Hāwera, while a person died with Covid-19 in Tauranga Hospital.

    The person's family have requested no further information be released about them, but the ministry yesterday confirmed a person who died in Auckland Hospital last week was aged in their 30s and was the country's youngest Covid victim.

    From today the ministry is changing the way it gathers and releases the daily case 1pm updates.

    This includes changing the time frames which daily case numbers cover. It is now going to a model to cover from midnight to midnight, as opposed to the previous 9am-9am model.

    Today's numbers are set to be lower, with the first day of the new system covering a 15-hour period.

    The public and media have become used to the usual 1pm updates via a usually scheduled press conference or statement from the ministry emailed to media outlets each day.

    But from today, health officials will instead publish an article outlining the latest Covid-19 numbers and situation and then send the information out via its Twitter page.

    The statement will no longer be emailed to media and because it will be published on social media networks, the public will be able to see it at the same time.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter