Covid update: Has the Taranaki school cluster grown?

The Ministry of Health is set to release today's Covid case numbers, including whether a South Taranaki school cluster has grown.

There were 15 cases reported in the town of Eltham yesterday as well as cases in Hāwera, while a person died with Covid-19 in Tauranga Hospital.

The person's family have requested no further information be released about them, but the ministry yesterday confirmed a person who died in Auckland Hospital last week was aged in their 30s and was the country's youngest Covid victim.

From today the ministry is changing the way it gathers and releases the daily case 1pm updates.

This includes changing the time frames which daily case numbers cover. It is now going to a model to cover from midnight to midnight, as opposed to the previous 9am-9am model.

Today's numbers are set to be lower, with the first day of the new system covering a 15-hour period.

The public and media have become used to the usual 1pm updates via a usually scheduled press conference or statement from the ministry emailed to media outlets each day.

But from today, health officials will instead publish an article outlining the latest Covid-19 numbers and situation and then send the information out via its Twitter page.

The statement will no longer be emailed to media and because it will be published on social media networks, the public will be able to see it at the same time.